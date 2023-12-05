(WKBN) – Senator JD Vance, R-Ohio, spoke with reporters Tuesday about the war in Ukraine and affirmative action in U.S. colleges and universities.

While the debate continues in Washington over how much the U.S. should send to help Ukraine in its war with Russia, Vance thinks it is time for the Biden Administration to press for an end to the bloodshed, which Vance believes could help the U.S. economy at the same time.

“Rising food prices, rising energy prices are directly connected to the conflict in Eastern Europe. So, let’s bring this thing to a close as quickly as we can. The fact that the president can’t tell us how this ends should make us very skeptical of writing him a blank check to spend in Ukraine,” Vance said.

Vance still says lawmakers should separate proposed spending packages that would help both Ukraine and Israel.

In other news, now that the Supreme Court has issued a ruling on affirmative action, Vance wants to see lawmakers approve a new bill to make it harder for colleges and universities to discriminate against prospective students.

Vance says the measure would tie federal aid to institutions with their compliance with discrimination laws.

“How can we possibly allow those universities to discriminate based on skin color? You can’t hand out sports to people based on whether they are Black or white. You have to consider merit, and that to me is really what we should be focused on here,” Vance said.

The legislation would also create a new inspector general’s position to investigate claims of discrimination against college admission departments from applicants who believe their rights were violated.