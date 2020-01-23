Senator Sherrod Brown speaks in favor of Lordstown Motors federal loan

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors is exploring a federal loan for money to convert the old GM plant.

It hasn’t applied yet, saying that it’s learning more about the loan and calling the application process comprehensive.

Lordstown Motors is a private company, raising funding on its own as well for the project.

Meanwhile, a group of Ohio lawmakers has written a letter to the U.S. Department of Energy lending their support, should Lordstown Motors apply.

“We’re doing everything we can with Lordstown Motors to make sure that they move as quickly as possible, hire as many people as possible,” said Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

Lordstown Motors has set a schedule hoping it can begin producing electric pickups later this year.

The vehicles are available for pre-order already on their website.