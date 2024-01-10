YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is once again calling on lawmakers to finally pass his bill to limit deadly fentanyl from getting into this country.

Brown’s Fend Off Act was approved in the Senate last summer but has still not passed the House. Brown said the measure is needed to help those who’ve been struggling with addiction.

“We also need to help our local police deal with this stuff. It’s a dangerous substance to even handle for them. We need to scale-up, need to use the technology at the border, supporting law enforcement and supporting technology that can detect this stuff at points of entry,” Brown said.

Brown’s bill would impose sanctions on companies that manufacture pre-curser chemicals used to make fentanyl as well as take action against criminal cartels that work to bring the drug into the United States.