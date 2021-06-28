Senator Brown visits Valley summer camp promoting STEM fields to girls

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Senator Sherrod Brown is making two stops in Youngstown Monday to promote the future of manufacturing.

The first stop is at OH WOW! Science Center, where girls in grades 5th through 8th are participating in a summer manufacturing camp this week.

Brown’s office started these camps all over the state in 2013. The goal is to eliminate the gender gap in the STEM fields by sparking an interest in electronics and engineering.

All of the summer manufacturing camps give students a unique opportunity to learn about careers in their communities, tour local manufacturing facilities and hear directly from experts.

Brown will also visit America Makes this afternoon.