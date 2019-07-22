Senator Brown talks more jobs, river revitalization with local mayors

Sen. Sherrod Brown said he wants to hear what the public wants from the Mahoning River

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Senator Sherrod Brown met with members of the Mahoning River Mayors’ Association in Youngstown Monday to talk about revitalizing the Mahoning River corridor and creating more jobs in the Valley.

Two million dollars has been set aside in the state budget for river projects but Brown said he wants to do more at the federal level.

River clean-up is always a priority, but Brown said he wants to hear what the public wants from the river.

The mayors also talked about a need for more public and private partnerships, as well as projects to invest in creating local jobs.

Brown joined other senators to release a blueprint to improve infrastructure across the U.S. while creating millions of construction jobs.

“We have a chance to put Ohioans to work across our state. We can create jobs repaving and repairing our streets, rebuilding bridges and building broadband networks across the state,” Brown said. “I’m here today to hear from Valley mayors as we continue working with local, state and federal officials to support communities across the state.”

President Trump promised a $1 trillion investment in infrastructure, but a plan has not been released.

Brown said the fight for environmental clean-up is an uphill battle in Washington right now, citing Trump’s recent cuts for clean-up efforts on Lake Erie.

The roundtable discussion included Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown, Warren Mayor Doug Franklin, Lowellville Mayor Jim Iudiciani, Girard Mayor James Melfi, Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz and Newton Falls Mayor Lyle Waddell.