YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As we’ve seen this month, the heat and humidity can make it hard to work outdoors.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says businesses should do a better job of protecting their employees in these conditions. He’s introduced a measure that would create new regulations to ensure workers stay safe when the mercury rises.

Brown says his measure would require employers to provide air-conditioned cars and trucks if needed for their jobs and breaks for those working in extremely hot conditions.

“It’s not something most Americans think about, but I think of the jobs that people are working on hot summer days and working outside in construction, especially, but so many other kinds of work,” Brown said.