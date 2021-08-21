Senate candidate Mandel faces social media backlash after praising Perrysburg restaurant employee

(WKBN) – Senate candidate Josh Mandel is facing backlash after a series of social media posts.

The Republican is running for the retiring Rob Portman’s seat. Mandel stopped by a Perrysburg brewery Friday.

He’s pictured in his tweet hugging a waitress who said she was sick and came to work.

“These are the type of American workers that make our country strong,” he said in the post.

Saturday, he made a stop at the Brookfield Family Diner and was photographed shaking hands with patrons.

We reached out to him to ask for a statement and have not heard back from him at this time.

He responded to some initial backlash on Twitter late Friday.