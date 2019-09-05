Sen. Sherrod Brown talks to workers about protecting jobs against new technology

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown was in the Valley with a plan to help workers when new technology threatens their jobs.

Brown was at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry & Labor Thursday morning.

He met with leaders from local labor organizations to talk about a new bill he is introducing.

Brown said the legislation would force companies to give workers advanced notice when they bring in new technology.

The company would also have to pay for on-the-job training or help them find a new job.

