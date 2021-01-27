Sen. Sherrod Brown says he’s pushing for more Agent Orange benefits amid local veteran’s struggle

Local Vietnam veteran Fred Marshall said he has been trying to get benefits for Agent Orange exposure for nine years

(WKBN) – Sen. Sherrod Brown said he is pushing for veterans to receive more benefits due to Agent Orange as one local Vietnam veteran says he is having trouble getting benefits from Veterans Affairs.

WKBN talked to Fred Marshall on Tuesday. He said he has been trying for nine years to get help after he was exposed to Agent Orange while serving in Thailand during the Vietnam War.

After first applying, then being denied, he will finally get a hearing on March 2.

WKBN talked to Sen. Brown about the issue on Wednesday. He said presumptive eligibility for Agent Orange was just expanded to 15 categories.

He said he keeps pushing for more benefits from Agent Orange and even related to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“The military knew better than to do and should have fixed this,” he said. “I keep fighting for those benefits. People shouldn’t have to do what this gentleman had to do to get the benefits from Agent Orange.”

Brown also had a meeting Wednesday afternoon with the Secretary designee for Veterans Affairs.