Sen. Sherrod Brown announces new partnership with My Brother’s Keeper

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced Monday a program to support young African Americans in the state

During a Zoom conference, Brown introduced another expansion of the “My Brother’s Keeper” program that started under former President Obama.

According to White House archives, My Brother’s Keeper is based on six milestones:

Getting a healthy start and entering school ready to learn

Reading at grade level by third grade

Graduating from high school ready for college and career

Completing postsecondary education or training

Successfully entering the workforce

Keeping kids on track and giving them second chances

Brown says it’s important to let young people know they are valued and are supported.

To help kids learn to read proficiently, students are provided books twice a year that address issues relevant to the lives of the Black population. Students will have an opportunity to collectively read these books and then engage in a virtual discussion.

“It’s showing more Black and brown kids that there’s a whole network of people who want to help, who want to help provide more opportunities for young people in this country,” he said.

Award-winning author of “The Crossover,” Kwame Alexander, joined in to talk about his book.

There is no schedule for when the program will start or which libraries will be included.