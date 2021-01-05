Sen. Sandra O’Brien takes oath of office to begin new four-year term

O'Brien serves as State Senator for the 32nd Senate District, which covers Ashtabula and Trumbull counties and portions of Geauga county

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Montgomery County judge swore in State Sen. Sandra O’Brien (R-Ashtabula) this week.

It marks the beginning of her first four-year term in the Ohio Senate. Tuesday’s opening ceremonies also served as the official start of the 134th Ohio General Assembly.

O’Brien serves as State Senator for the 32nd Senate District, which covers Ashtabula and Trumbull counties and portions of Geauga county.

“I am honored to represent the voices of the people in the 32nd Senate District,” O’Brien said. “I look forward to working hard with my colleagues to build a stronger Ohio.”

Prior to being elected to the Senate, O’Brien served as Ashtabula County Auditor for three terms. She received her bachelor’s degree in Education from Bowling Green State University and her master’s degree in Educational Administration from Edinboro University.

She is also a former teacher at both the elementary and collegiate levels.