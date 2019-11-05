LIVE NOW /
Sen. Rulli honors Boardman Park for maintaining healthy ecosystem for over 70 years

Local News

Ohio Senator Michael Rulli presented a proclamation, honoring the park's 71st anniversary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman park got a special recognition on Monday.

Rulli recognized the park for maintaining its ecosystem during the growth of businesses around it.

He touched on having the park be a vital part of his childhood.

“For myself, growing up, I was always running to the store to visit with my dad or work with my dad and then afterwards, my mom would bring us here, usually to work on our merit badges for Boy Scouts,” he said.

The park covers over 200 acres and has run on the same tax millage for all 71 years.

