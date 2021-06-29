Sen. Portman tours local company that had success during COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A family-owned company in Springfield Township is looking to expand its operations now after discovering a new business model to get itself through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday morning, Senator Rob Portman toured Personal Protective, which started making portable hand-washing sinks for schools, universities and government buildings last year.

To help make it all happen, the company was able to tap into the federal Payroll Protection Program and was approved as part of the federal CARES Act.

We’re talking with the owners about their successes over the last months as well as with Senator Portman about the infrastructure plan in Washington to pay for road and bridge construction.

