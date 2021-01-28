Sen. Portman talks about small business, COVID, and Biden’s stimulus plan

He says there needs to be more work done on a COVID relief package

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a one-on-one interview with 27 First News, Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, talked about the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on small businesses, and President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.

He says it has been tough for businesses to stay open and survive, but he believes the vaccine

is what will help turn the corner in a positive direction.

“We’re on track in Ohio to have tens of thousands of more people vaccinated, even this month. That’s great, but we’ve got to be sure that we’re increasing the volume, the amount of vaccine that is sent to Ohio. We have to be sure that we have a distribution that is easy for people,” Portman said.

Portman says he also believes that the vaccine will help get kids back to school quickly

and safely.

As for President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan, Portman had some concerns about that.

He says $900 billion bill passed at the end of 2020 hasn’t all been used yet.

“He has said he wants to jam it through reconciliation, meaning you don’t work with the other side, you just have a partisan bill. I think that’s a mistake. I think we ought to back up, re-read the inaugural address and get back to a point where we can work together,” Portman said.

Portman is part of a bi-partisan group that helped create the first relief bill. He says they are in contact with the White House and are hoping to work with the president moving forward.