Sen. Portman: Large increases in unaccompanied minors, drugs coming across southern border

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Senator Rob Portman will join other lawmakers traveling to the southern border.

He believes the Biden Administration has refused to call the situation involving unaccompanied children crossing the border “an emergency” but says 9,500 children came into the U.S. from Mexico during February.

“You just have to look at these numbers. There’s been a 62% increase in January alone. In February, from January, a 62% increase in the number of kids coming across the southern border,” Portman said.

Portman sits as the highest-ranking Republican on the Senate Homeland Security Committee. He says while federal agents have had their hands full with unaccompanied children crossing the border, seizures of drugs like fentanyl coming in from Mexico have tripled as well.