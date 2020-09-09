Sen. Portman comments on COVID-19 aid package negotiations

The House passed a $3 trillion plan, but the Senate believes it's too expensive

(WKBN) – Congress continues to fight over another COVID-19 aid package. The House passed a $3 trillion plan, but the Senate believes it’s too expensive.

The Senate could vote Thursday on its own version, setting off negotiations between the two options.

“This has happened four, five, six times already with other COVID related bills. We’ve been able to come together. The last one, the CARES Act, I think passed with 97 votes. We should at least be able to get 60,” said Senator Rob Portman.

Senator Portman says the Senate version has money for an extension of the PPP small business loan program, plus an extra $300 per week for unemployment through the end of the year.

Senator Sherrod Brown wants it to be $600 per week.

