Sen. Casey introducing bills to change how police respond to mental health incidents

One bill would give police training on how to deal with people who have mental health issues

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey spoke about police dealing with people with mental health issues on Monday.

He claims that 25 to 50 percent of police shootings involve a person with a disability.

Senator Casey also said there’s too much strain on police officers.

He plans to bring forward two bills on Tuesday. One would transfer non-criminal complaints to mental health and human services. The second would give police training when dealing with people who have mental health issues.

“At a time where we are divided on so much, we ought to be able to come together to help people with disabilities at a time with crisis and also, help our law enforcement officials at the same time,” Senator Casey said.

Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran will join Senator Casey in introducing these bills.

