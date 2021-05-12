Sen. Brown pushing to expand manufacturing legislation modeled after Youngstown’s ‘America Makes’

They were able to establish the National Network of Manufacturing Innovation (NNMI)

WASHINGTON (WKBN) –– U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) focused their joint campaign on expanding manufacturing in the United States.

It’s based on an Obama-era piece of legislation that was passed in 2014, creating national manufacturing hubs such as America Makes in Youngstown.

The legislation established the National Network of Manufacturing Innovation (NNMI); it’s like a chain, comprised of 15 independent agencies across the United States, linked together with the common goal of “leverage resources and spur innovation” in the world of manufacturing.

Brown and Blunt’s goal in 2021 is to expand innovation, to “help ensure American industry continues to out-innovate the rest of the world.”

“Manufacturing innovation is essential to our nation’s long-term economic competitiveness. When American manufacturing moves to other countries, we don’t just lose production – we lose innovation,” said Brown.

“Our bipartisan 2014 bill created a Network of 15 manufacturing innovation hubs,” Brown continued. “Now, we need to build on that success by helping ensure these public-private partnerships give small businesses, minority-serving institutions, industry leaders, and research institutions the tools they need to compete on a global scale.”

To expand the NNMI in the upcoming decade, Brown and Blunt are asking to allocate $2.4 billion toward gaining 15 more manufacturing institutes into the program.

They also want to establish more support for small businesses trying to break into the manufacturing environment.