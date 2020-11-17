Sen. Brown pushes for fair deal between East Liverpool Hospital nurses, leadership

The nurses are threatening to go on strike this Saturday, Nov. 21

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is speaking out to try and stop a possible nurses strike in East Liverpool.

On Monday, the senator sent a letter to Prime Healthcare urging them to negotiate a new contract in good faith. He pointed out the challenges both the hospital leadership and the nurses union are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown wants both sides to come together to reach a fair agreement.

