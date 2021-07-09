Semis to line up honoring longtime employee’s passing

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – There will be a line of semi trucks Saturday afternoon starting at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds.

They are lining up to honor the longtime employee of D & V Trucking in Beaver Township who recently passed away.

Walt Callahan worked from 1985 until 2011.

They plan to start the line at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds around 2 p.m. Saturday before passing Callahan’s house on Route 165.

D & V Trucking Owner Danny Fowler calls him an old school truck driver.

“By old school truck driver, he just did what we needed him to do, when we needed it done,” Fowler said.

About 12 semis are planning to attend with just their cabins, not the trailers.