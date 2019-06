(WKBN) – Two semis crashed along the Ohio Turnpike on Wednesday afternoon, delaying traffic near the Trumbull-Portage county line.

It happened in the westbound lane at mile marker 205, about four miles west of the Route 5 exit in Warren, just before 4 p.m.

Traffic was down to one lane for over an hour. The crash has since been cleaned up and everything is open again.

No one was hurt.