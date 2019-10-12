Semis catch fire in Beaver Twp. trucking garage

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A fire broke out Friday evening just before sunset and did some damage at a trucking company in Beaver Township.

It started just before 6 p.m. at D&V Trucking on Route 46, not far from the intersection with Route 11.

Beaver Township’s fire chief said two semis caught on fire in a garage, which then caught part of the garage on fire, too.

The damage to the garage could be seen from the road.

The chief doesn’t know what caused it and couldn’t estimate how much damage there was.

No one was hurt.