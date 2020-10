One lane is blocked, but traffic is still moving through

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A semi truck flipped over on Interstate 680 in Youngstown Monday morning.

The call came in right before 5 a.m.

The crash is on I-680 northbound between Himrod Avenue and Market Street.

Fire trucks are blocking one lane, but traffic is still moving through.

