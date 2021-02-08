Semi truck catches fire on Ohio Turnpike, destroying its load

With help from surrounding departments, firefighters used about 10,000 gallons of water to put out the flames

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Falls Joint Fire District was called out to a tractor-trailer fire on the Ohio Turnpike Saturday night.

Crews were called out to the area of mile marker 212 around 11:50 p.m.

According to fire officials, the truck was hauling 40,000 pounds of mixed freight.

With help from the Lordstown, Warren Township, Braceville and Milton Township fire departments, crews used about 10,000 gallons of water to put out the flames.

The driver was able to get out safely and no one was hurt.

There’s an estimated $200,000 loss from the fire.