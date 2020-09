It happened on Route 62 and Bedford Road SE

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators are at the scene of a semi rollover crash in Brookfield Township.

It happened Wednesday morning on State Route 62 and Bedford Road SE.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating.

The semi is off the road, so there are no traffic issues at this time.

WKBN is heading out to the scene to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.

