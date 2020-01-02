Semi rollover spills 43,000 pounds of milk containers onto road in Jackson Twp.

The ramp from Interstate 80 to the Ohio Turnpike is now open following a tractor-trailer rollover

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The ramp from Interstate 80 to the Ohio Turnpike is now open following a tractor-trailer rollover that spilled thousands of gallons of milk onto the road.

The accident happened at 11 p.m. Wednesday

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mark Boden, of Pittsburgh, was traveling east on I-80 and was exiting at the Ohio Turnpike when he drove off the left side of the ramp and overturned.

Boden was taken to St. Elizabeth Emergency Center in Austintown with minor injuries.

The truck was carrying 43,000 pounds of container milk, which spilled onto the road.

The ramp was closed for several hours as crews worked to clean up the milk and remove the truck.

The Patrol is investigating the crash.