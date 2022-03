BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is at a rollover crash involving a double-trailer semi-truck that has blocked off an exit ramp in Beaver Township.

Troopers were called to the I-680 exit ramp headed toward Route 164 in Beaver Township.

Fire crews and Highway Patrol blocked off the ramp around 10 a.m.

Troopers have not yet reported any injuries.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

Check back here for updates to this developing story.