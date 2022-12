WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN)- A semi rollover accident happened on I-80 in Mercer County Friday morning.

Troopers were called to mile marker 5 near the Sharon-Hermitage exit around 7:30 a.m.

PSP said that the semi went off the roadway, so roads are not closed at this time. No information on injuries was given by PSP.

Troopers are still on scene.