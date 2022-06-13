COITSVILLE Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Crews were called to Coitsville Township after a semi rollover Monday morning.

Coitsville Township police and fire departments were both called to the 500 block of Coitsville Hubbard Road around 6:30 a.m.

Officers said that the driver drove off the left side of the road headed southbound about a half mile away from a prison.

Firefighters said that power lines have been knocked down as a result of the accident.

The road is closed from the Oak Street extension to McGuffey Road.

Firefighters and officers have not confirmed any injuries