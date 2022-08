NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews were called to investigate a semi truck rollover in North Lima on Monday morning.

Beaver Township police and fire departments were called to Market Street near the State Route 7 exit just before 10 a.m.

Police said there were no injuries.

Crews said the trailer is blocking the exit lane of the turnpike. The road is still open.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Brian Oehlback contributed to this report.