Semi rollover crash on Ohio Turnpike closes exit temporarily

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A semi rollover crash temporarily closed an exit onto the Ohio Turnpike overnight.

The crash happened around 1:30 this morning on the west bound exit ramp near the I-76 and I-80 split.

Police said the semi was on its side which caused the ramp to close.

The driver told First News their load shifted as they went around the bend causing the truck to roll onto its side.

No other cars were involved and no one was hurt. The driver was cited at the scene.

The ramp was reopened earlier this morning.