Semi rollover crash closes road in Hartford Twp.

The semi went off the side of State Route 305, flipping over in a front yard

HARTFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews were called out to clean up a rollover crash involving a semi truck in Hartford Wednesday morning.

The semi went off the side of State Route 305 around 9:30 a.m., flipping over in a front yard.

It happened not far from Stan Wade Tanks and Petroleum in the 6800 block of the roadway.

No injuries were reported. A driver and a passenger were inside.

ODOT said State Route 305 is closed between State Route 193 and State Route 7 as crews work to clean the road of mud from the crash.

The semi will also have to be turned upright.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.