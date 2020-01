It happened after 6 a.m. around the 21 mile marker of I-80, blocking both lanes of westbound traffic in Findley Township

FINDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Crews are working to clean up a semi-truck rollover crash in Mercer County Friday morning.

It happened just after 6 a.m. around the 21 mile marker of I-80, blocking both lanes of westbound traffic in Findley Township. Dispatchers say there is a detour at Exit 24.

Officials say there were no injuries.

