SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Changing weather conditions Thursday afternoon caused a semi truck to roll over on Interstate 80 in Mercer County.

It happened about six miles from the Ohio border in Shenango Township around 4:30 p.m.

At one point, emergency crews were dealing with accidents in both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Traffic was backed up for about four miles as of 6 p.m.