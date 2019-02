Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A busy road in Lordstown is shut down Monday morning following a tractor-trailer accident.

A semi rolled over about 4:30 am. on Hallock-Young Road.

No injuries were reported.

The road will be closed until crews can remove the truck.