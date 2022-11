AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A semi accident on Interstate 80 in Austintown slowed traffic Friday.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on I-80 eastbound at mile marker 224 near Route 11.

The left lane was closed and expected to reopen once the crash is cleared.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene.

We don’t know yet if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.