LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The ramp from Interstate 80 east to Route 11 north is still closed eight hours after a semi truck accident.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

A semi hydroplaned and went off the side of I-80 in Liberty.

The driver wasn’t seriously hurt.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department of Transportation has not given a time frame for when the ramp will reopen.

More stories from WKBN.com: