BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Boardman crews are on the scene of an incident where a semi crashed into power lines near a local business Monday morning.

As of 11:30 a.m. over 80 people are now without power in Mahoning County, with over 60 of those people being in Boardman Township, according to First Energy. This comes after a semi crashed into power lines near Audio Extreme in Boardman. The truck was from XPO Logistics.

Boardman Fire Department and paramedics responded and firefighters said that they are concerned that power lines will fall.

Crews did not report any injuries.