LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver of a semi-truck was not injured after the truck flipped over in Lowellville on Friday afternoon.

It happened Friday afternoon on S. Hubbard Road near Youngstown Lowellville Road.

Investigators at the scene said the driver told them that his brakes stopped working as he was coming down the hill, causing him to lose control and go off the road.

The truck was hauling cardboard and was on its way to the recycling center at the time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Lowellville police and fire departments were also at the scene.