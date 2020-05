One of the tires blew, causing the driver to lose control, troopers said

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Interstate 80 east ramp to Route 11 north was shut down for a while Wednesday evening after a semi truck flipped and lost its load.

It happened just after 6 p.m. in Liberty Township.

One of the tires blew, causing the driver to lose control, troopers said.

Traffic was backed up until wood and debris could be moved off the road.

The driver was not hurt.