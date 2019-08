One person was transported to the hospital

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic on Interstate 80 in Lordstown was backed up for over an hour Saturday night after a crash involving a semi-truck and a dump truck in a construction zone.

It happened around 11 p.m. eastbound near the Ellsworth-Bailey Road exit. Some drivers were stuck in traffic for more than an hour.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person was transported to the hospital.

The name and condition of that person haven’t been released yet.