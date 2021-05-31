Semi driver killed in Columbiana County crash

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a crash in Columbiana County early Monday morning.

The accident happened at 3:30 a.m. on State Route 558 at the intersection of State Route 46.

Jeffrey Akins, 43, of Perry, Ohio, was killed in the fatal commercial vehicle crash. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Traveling east on SR-558, Akins was behind the wheel of a semi tractor-trailer, according to state troopers.

Troopers say Akins drove through the Route 46 intersection, described as a “T-intersection,” without adhering to the stop sign, causing him to lose control of the truck as he went downhill.

The downward momentum caused the semi to veer right of the intersection, travel down an embankment on SR-46 and flip.

According to the accident report, Akins was wearing his seatbelt but had died before Unity police were on the scene.