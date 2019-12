The driver of a tractor-trailer was arrested on DUI charges following a traffic stop

NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The driver of a tractor-trailer was arrested on DUI charges following a traffic stop in Neshannock Township.

According to a police report, Troopers pulled over the semi on Dec. 7 on Interstate 376 after getting reports of an erratic driver on the highway.

Troopers determined that the 47- year-old driver from Beaver was under the influence of alcohol.

The man was immediately taken into custody. He was not identified in the police report.