PORTAGE CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A semi went off the road on Interstate 76 in Portage County Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes between Routes 225 and 14 around 7 a.m.

A witness said the semi drove off the road and into the overpass.

Traffic is backed up in the area.

