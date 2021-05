The crash happened just after 2 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A tractor-trailer flipped over Thursday on State Route 11, just south of Route 87.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway.

The truck went through the median and flipped over on its side.

Drivers should avoid that area if possible.

This is a developing story. We will update this report as more information becomes available.