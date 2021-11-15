Police chase ends in semi crash on Ohio Turnpike in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A police chase that began in Pennsylvania ended in a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Canfield.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident happened about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the westbound lanes, just past the Broad Street overpass.

Troopers say the accident was the end of a pursuit that started in Pennsylvania after the truck driver was involved in a crash there.

The driver of the semi drove off the right side of the road, rolling the truck onto its side. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody, according to the patrol.

Charges are pending.