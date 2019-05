Semi heading east jackknifes on I-80 near Ohio/Pa. line Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) - Interstate 80 near the Ohio/Pa. line has reopened after a tractor-trailer jackknifed.

The truck went off the road about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday on I-80 eastbound near the Sharon/Hubbard exit, went into the median and turned, pointing westbound.

One lane westbound was blocked until the scene was cleared.