TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A semi crash has backed up traffic on Interstate 80 in Trumbull County.

A semi went off the road at about 5 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80 just before the Route 193 exit.

The right lane is blocked on I-80 East beyond SR-193/Belmont Ave to US-62 West/SR-7 South/Hubbard

Traffic is moving slowly through the area but is backed up for miles.