Troopers are investigating reports of a semi crash on I-80 EB in Liberty Twp.

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating reports of a jackknifed tractor-trailer in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in the area of Liberty Township.

The accident happened about 4:30 a.m. on I-80 eastbound, near Belmont Avenue.

Drivers should expect delays driving through that area.

Traffic cameras in the area show a tractor-trailer off the side of the road. Traffic does not appear to be impaired at this time.