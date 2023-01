(WKBN) — Multiple departments were on scene at an accident between a semi-truck and car on the turnpike near exit 209 Sunday afternoon.

The semi-truck was filled with food products that were spilled onto the road.

Courtesy: Braceville Fire Department

Courtesy: Braceville Fire Department

Courtesy of: Braceville Fire Department

Newton Falls Joint Fire District, Lordstown Fire Departments, and TC Hazmat were some of the crews on scene.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.